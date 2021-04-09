House panel opens ethics probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz amid federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, citing reports of sexual and other misconduct by the Florida Republican.

The deepening of the scrutiny of the congressman comes as Gaetz has retained two prominent New York attorneys while facing a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls.

The House panel’s bipartisan probe is one of the first official indications Gaetz’s party leaders are willing to scrutinize his actions. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, has denied any wrongdoing and has sent fundraising appeals that portray him as a victim of a “smear campaign.”