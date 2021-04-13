Skip to Content
House Speaker Pelosi invites President Biden to address joint session of Congress for 1st time on April 28

House Speaker Pelosi and President Biden.
WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, asking him to share his “vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic.

