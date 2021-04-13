House Speaker Pelosi invites President Biden to address joint session of Congress for 1st time on April 28
WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, asking him to share his “vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”
The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I won’t waste my time watching those lies and gaff’s.