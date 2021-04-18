3 dead amid active shooter incident in Austin called ‘domestic situation’; gunman sought

US & World

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin on Sunday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The shooting appeared to be “a domestic situation that is isolated,” a tweet from Austin police said. The gunman was still at large, and residents should still shelter in place and report any suspicious activity, according to the tweet.

While the shooter is not in custody, ABC affiliate KVUE reported that police believe they know his identity.

Police said the shooting happened about noon at an apartment complex at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.

EMS officials said all three people deceased suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting scene remained active and people were asked by police to avoid the area, which is near the city’s Arboretum.