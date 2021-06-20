9 children, 1 adult killed in Alabama crash during tropical storm

US & World

BUTLER COUNTY, Alabama — Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

Eight of the children killed, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, Garlock said. The youth ranch provides a home for neglected or abused school-age children, according to the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, the nonprofit that manages the Tallapoosa County girls ranch and others across the state.

A 29-year-old father and his 9-month-old daughter who were in another vehicle were also killed, Garlock said.

The accident happened on I-65 northbound at mile marker 138 on Saturday afternoon during storms that swept through the state connected with Tropical Storm Claudette, according to Garlock.

The driver of the small Girls Ranch bus was pulled from the burning vehicle, Garlock said, but rescue personnel were unable to reach the girls in time.

In the other vehicle, the father was pronounced dead at the scene Garlock said. The girl was taken to Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Garlock noted that she was properly restrained in a car seat, but said the impact was too powerful.

In a statement, Michael Smith, the CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, called the accident “a horrible tragedy and loss.”

“This morning, I have been thinking about how we do not always understand the reason things happen,” Smith said.

“However, we will continue to hold on to our God for peace and comfort as our hearts continue to break. Please continue to pray for us as we navigate this difficult time.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has asked members of the public who may have photos or videos of the accident to submit them to law enforcement.