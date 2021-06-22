Speaker Pelosi to create new committee to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
That’s according to a person familiar with her remarks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss them.
Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday.
The new committee comes after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.
This is a partisan joke by Pelosi. Not as bad as the partisan joke of an “audit” going on in Arizona with the 2020 election, but damn close.