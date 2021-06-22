Skip to Content
Speaker Pelosi to create new committee to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The Capitol riot scene on Jan. 6.
The Capitol riot scene on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

That’s according to a person familiar with her remarks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss them.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday.

The new committee comes after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Comments

10 Comments

  1. We need a committee to investigate Pelosi. When offered by Trump she refused National Guard assistance before the mostly peaceful protest on Jan 6.

      1. Nope. Wrong again. Now just STFU you wicked witch. BTW – Was Trump your President? ….crickets? LMAO. We all know you are one of the dozen aliases that dumbass Alberto makes up. Especially when he is outnumbered by the good guys on this forum.

    1. Did you see what alberto the traitor posted this morning?

      Going Foreword 123 says:
      June 22, 2021 at 7:30 AM
      Gang mentality of ‘NATO’ attacking lone wolf ‘Iran. But Lone-wolf ‘Iran’ continues to repel attacks, standing its ground, and holding his own. GO ‘IRAN’!

      If that traitor donated so much as one dollar towards Iran, He might be charged with “Material Support of a Terrorist Organization. I sent it to the proper guys.

      1. Madcow, shouldn’t you be in Austin pandering to Abbott so that you can have some role in the construction of his magical wall? Take jamesben and jeff allen with you. BTW, no one, besides the voices in your head, take your threats seriously.

  3. This is a partisan joke by Pelosi. Not as bad as the partisan joke of an “audit” going on in Arizona with the 2020 election, but damn close.

