Caught on video: Dubai ship fire causes blast, shook buildings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Authorities in Dubai said a container ship anchored at its huge port caught fire, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.
A Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said the fire was reported on the ship late Wednesday. It says a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze.
People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.
BREAKING: Large explosion at the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, cause unknown pic.twitter.com/8ErwMUxgPS— BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2021
Aftermath of explosion at Jebel Ali port this evening. #UAE pic.twitter.com/QojeIKyRBq— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) July 7, 2021
الحريق تحت السيطرة ولا توجد أي وفيات أو إصابات جراء الحادث في ميناء جبل علي pic.twitter.com/cQAVRDSa5c— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021
