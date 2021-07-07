Skip to Content
US & World
By ,
Updated
today at 3:34 PM
Published 2:15 PM

Caught on video: Dubai ship fire causes blast, shook buildings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Authorities in Dubai said a container ship anchored at its huge port caught fire, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

A Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said the fire was reported on the ship late Wednesday. It says a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze.

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

News / Top Stories / Video

Associated Press

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content