Caught on video: Dubai ship fire causes blast, shook buildings

US & World

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Authorities in Dubai said a container ship anchored at its huge port caught fire, causing an explosion that sent tremors across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates.

A Twitter post from Dubai’s state-run media office said the fire was reported on the ship late Wednesday. It says a team of firefighters was working to control the blaze.

People in Dubai recording with their phones from their high-rises posted frantic videos on social media showing a fiery ball illuminating the night sky.

BREAKING: Large explosion at the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, cause unknown pic.twitter.com/8ErwMUxgPS — BNO News (@BNONews) July 7, 2021

Aftermath of explosion at Jebel Ali port this evening. #UAE pic.twitter.com/QojeIKyRBq — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) July 7, 2021