AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott is ordering another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill. The announcement Thursday comes after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing elections laws. More than 50 Democrats left Texas for Washington on July 12 and were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.