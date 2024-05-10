5 things to know for May 10: Gaza, Stormy Daniels, Health care cyberattack, Plane safety, Ukraine



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Relentless rainfall in Brazil has submerged entire neighborhoods and an airport runway, with more floods likely in the coming days. The severe weather has also downed most communications as crews search for more than 100 missing people.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said President Joe Biden made a mistake after the US paused sending a shipment of bombs to Israel so that they would not be used in an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Israel would fight with its “fingernails” if necessary, Netanyahu said in response. The Israeli military added it has the weapons it needs for its missions in Gaza, including a Rafah invasion. But a halt in US weapons may “significantly impair” Israel’s ability to “achieve military objectives.” Meanwhile, new satellite imagery shows Palestinians have begun to flee Rafah’s tent cities in large numbers over the past 72 hours as the threat of a potential major Israeli assault looms.

2. Stormy Daniels

The testimony of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, a central figure in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, wrapped on Thursday after Trump’s lawyers continued their attack on her credibility. Daniels pushed back on claims she was untruthful about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, saying that the story was true, even as she was confronted with inconsistencies in some of the small details of her account. Trump has denied the affair. At the end of the day, Judge Juan Merchan denied two defense motions, one for a mistrial based on the argument that Daniels’ changed her story about the alleged encounter, and one seeking a modification on a gag order so the former president could talk publicly about Daniels.

3. Health care cyberattack

A cyberattack is disrupting clinical operations at a major health care nonprofit, forcing staff to divert ambulances from “several” hospitals. The cyberattack on Ascension, a St. Louis-based nonprofit network that includes 140 hospitals in 19 states, is causing issues with electronic health records, some phone systems and “various systems utilized to order certain tests, procedures and medications,” Ascension said Thursday. The incident follows other widespread hacks in recent months that have hobbled health care networks across the US. A February ransomware attack on Change Healthcare caused billing disruptions at pharmacies nationwide and threatened to put some health providers out of business. Its parent company paid a $22 million ransom to the cybercriminals to protect patient data in that case.

4. Plane safety

The Senate on Thursday passed a Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill ahead of a key deadline today. The bill would renew authority for the FAA for the next five years and allocate billions of dollars to improve aviation safety, enhance protections for passengers and workers and invest in airport and air travel infrastructure nationwide. Among a wide range of provisions, the legislation seeks to address the nation’s shortage of air traffic controllers with directives aimed at expanding hiring and strengthening consumer protections for refunds for flight cancellations and delays. On the heels of several airline safety mishaps, it would also implement technology to reduce the risk of runway collisions. The House will next need to pass the legislation, which currently has broad bipartisan support.

5. Ukraine

Western intelligence believes Russia is seeking to exploit what it sees as a “window of opportunity” to further step up air and ground attacks on Ukraine as the country awaits further US aid. This comes as Russia unleashed a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine this week. Ukrainian authorities say Russia fired more than 50 missiles and 20 drones, targeting its energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s largest power company said this was the fifth time Russia has attacked its facilities in the last six weeks. Meanwhile in Russia, President Vladimir Putin presided over a choreographed Victory Day parade to display his military might. An estimated 9,000 personnel took part, including a thousand currently serving in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Eurovision Song Contest is back

But will Baby Lasagna or Nemo triumph? Here’s everything you need to know about the grand final on Saturday.

Beethoven’s hair reveals evidence of lead poisoning, scientists say

An analysis of Ludwig van Beethoven’s hair suggests lead poisoning may have caused the composer’s deafness. Read about the new findings.

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ film coming in 2026

The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly $6 billion blockbuster “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together

“Baby, baby, baby, oh!” The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, both sharing this video that showcases Hailey Bieber’s belly.

Oprah Winfrey: I set an unrealistic standard for dieting

Winfrey said on Thursday that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.

QUIZ TIME

What is the name of the Boeing spacecraft that had its launch delayed this week?

A. Voyager

B. Starliner

C. Galactica

D. Phoenix

Take me to the quiz!

Last week, 42% of readers who took the quiz got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

TODAY’S NUMBER

300

That’s around how many tornadoes have been reported in the US over the last two weeks. April and May are typically the busiest months for tornadoes in the country, but meteorologists say the pace this month has been extraordinary.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

— Apple, apologizing for its controversial iPad Pro ad. The ad shows objects like musical instruments, paint cans and an ’80s arcade video game crushed by a giant hydraulic press. As the metal slabs of the hydraulic press lift, Apple’s new iPad Pro is revealed. Many internet users reacted with swift backlash, saying the ad celebrated technology’s destruction of human creativity and art.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Homeowners get kick out of bears in pool

This family of bears has gone viral for their frequent takeovers of a backyard pool in California. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.