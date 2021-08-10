Transgender, autistic internet personality Chris Chan held without bond in men’s jail on incest charge involving senile mom

US & World

RICHMOND, Virginia -- A 39-year-old internet personality, transgender, autistic man accused of incest with his believed to be senile 80-year-old mother has been remanded to a men's jail until his next court appearance

Christine Chandler, also known as Chris Chan, was arrested Aug. 2 for incest, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

It is a class 5 felony in Virginia carrying a sentence of no less than one year, but no more than 10 years, plus up to a $2,500 fine if convicted.

Chandler was formally charged with incest when she was in court Aug. 5 by Greene County Judge David Barredo and was ordered to remain in jail without bond until a preliminary hearing Sept. 16.

Greene County Commonwealth's Attorney Edwin Consolvo asked that Chandler remain in the Central Viriginia Regional Jail because he said he was "concerned about the community's safety and Ms. Chandler's safety."

Her arrest stems from a 9-minute recorded Discord conversation that has been shared online in which Chandler described how she had sex with her possibly senile elderly mother.

Chandler was appointed Charlottesville attorney David Heilberg to represent her on the charges.

According to Daily Progress reporter Terry Beigie, Chandler asked during her initial court appearance that Greene County District Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern refer to her with female pronouns.

Beigie explained that during the proceedings, Chandler raised her voice and said “I’m famous on the internet,” to which her attorney told Chandler not to speak again.

The Daily Progress reported that Chandler was asked if she had a plan for bond, but instead she responded that she would need to return to her hotel room in order to retrieve her possessions, then would be able to move forward.

There were more outbursts according to Beigie who wrote, "Heilberg told the court he would be asking for evaluations of Chandler, who interrupted by stomping her feet and saying loudly that she needed 'to get everything back home.' She then said loudly, 'I won’t feel safe proceeding until' she gets the items back."

The Daily Progress reported that "the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the office at (434) 531-0866."

A popular YouTuber and chronicler of Chandler, "GiBi" theorized about the items she was referring to in her hotel room.

"A lot of people are making jokes that its his Lego and Transformer toys. I personal think he just wants crystals," said "GiBi", referring to the belief Chandler has in the magic power of crystals.



Twitter user iCryInMySleep posted a video of Chandler's car missing her personalized license plates that were apparently stolen. (See video player at the top of this article.)

The plates read "Sonichu" which is a fictional character created for a comic book that Chandler has been working on since childhood.