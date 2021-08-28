U.S. warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ at Kabul airport

US & World

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. State Department urged U.S. citizens Saturday night to leave the area of Kabul airport "immediately," citing a "specific, credible threat."

"U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time," the U.S. Embassy said in a new security alert.

Any U.S. civilians at the airport were warned to leave, especially those at the south gate, the gate near the petrol station on the northwest side and the new Afghan Ministry of the Interior.

The warning from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul aligns with intelligence that military commanders gave President Biden on Saturday, which included a prediction that another terrorist attack on Kabul's airport is highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The airport's Abbey Gate was the site of Thursday’s deadly ISIS-K attack.

The Biden administration reported that 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul on 11 military flights Saturday.

The Taliban claims that Afghans will still be free to travel out of the country once U.S. and international troops withdraw.