Two people killed in Boise mall shooting, police say

Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire Monday at an Idaho mall, according to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Four other people, including a Boise police officer, were injured, Lee said at a media briefing.

Six people, including a police officer, were injured Monday when shots were reportedly fired at an Idaho mall, according to tweets from the Boise Police Department.

Police say one person is in custody and they have “no further information indicating additional threats at this time.”

Video streamed by a reporter from CNN affiliate KBOI showed several police cars and one ambulance outside the main entrance to the Macy’s department store. The video shows one person being brought out on a gurney and loaded into the ambulance. Another person sits on the bumper of a police SUV while several emergency workers tend to his head.

Police say they are in the process of notifying family members of the people involved.

Officers were going from one merchant to the next clearing each business, police added.

“It is expected to take a little while,” police said.

People are being asked to avoid the area, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

