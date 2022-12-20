Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down



A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should “step down as head of Twitter” ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

According to the results, 57% voted yes, with 43% voting no.

Musk did say he would follow the results of the poll but has yet to comment on the final tally.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, the replatforming of suspended accounts that had violated Twitter’s rules, the suspension of journalists who cover him and whiplash policy changes made and reversed in real time.

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.