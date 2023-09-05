United Airline’s nationwide ‘equipment outage’ resolved

Update: United Airlines says the outage has been resolved.

Originally Published: 05 SEP 23 13:33 ET

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — United Airlines is delaying all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alert says the airline requested that all flights be held at their departure airports—known as a ground stop—until 2 p.m. EDT.

The latest numbers from the tracking site FlightAware show that the airline has canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

This story is developing. CNN has reached out to United Airlines and the FAA for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.