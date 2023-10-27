Suspect in Maine shooting rampage found dead

(CNN) — The US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in a shooting rampage across a small Maine city is dead, authorities said.

Robert Card, 40, was found dead in the woods near Lisbon, the same sources said. This follows a two-day manhunt that prompted shelter-in-place-orders and the shutdown of schools and businesses as law enforcement furiously pursued him after Wednesday’s attack at a bowling alley and a restaurant – the deadliest US mass shooting since last year’s massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.