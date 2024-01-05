Skip to Content
Supreme Court to decide if emergency room doctors can perform medically necessary abortions in states that prohibit them

Published 3:34 PM

Originally Published: 05 JAN 24 17:28 ET

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court said Friday that it will decide whether emergency room doctors can perform medically necessary abortions in states that prohibit them, bypassing the court of appeals to resolve on an expedited basis a lawsuit brought by the United States against Idaho.

