Supreme Court to decide if emergency room doctors can perform medically necessary abortions in states that prohibit them
Originally Published: 05 JAN 24 17:28 ET
By Devan Cole, CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court said Friday that it will decide whether emergency room doctors can perform medically necessary abortions in states that prohibit them, bypassing the court of appeals to resolve on an expedited basis a lawsuit brought by the United States against Idaho.
