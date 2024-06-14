Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks

Originally Published: 14 JUN 24 10:10 ET

Updated: 14 JUN 24 10:11 ET

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a federal ban on bump stocks approved by former President Donald Trump, the high court’s latest stroke limiting the power of federal agencies to act on their own.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for a 6-3 court. The court’s liberal wing, led by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissented.

Trump had pushed for the ban in response to a 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas. Bump stocks allow a shooter to convert a semi-automatic rifle into a weapon that can fire at a rate of hundreds of rounds a minute.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

