Shooting at grocery store in south Arkansas kills 2 and wounds 8 others, police say

FORDYCE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting that occurred Friday at a grocery store in south Arkansas. Arkansas State Police say the shooting occurred Friday at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. State Police say the shooter was critically injured after being shot by police. A law enforcement officer was among those shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot. In another video, multiple gunshots could be heard.

