Massive prisoner swap frees US reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, Turkish officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia have completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free. That’s according to officials Thursday in Turkey, where the exchange took place. The trade followed years of secretive back-channel negotiations despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest point since the Cold War after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

