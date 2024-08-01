Skip to Content
Massive prisoner swap frees US reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, Turkish officials say

Both Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan are expected to be included in the swap.
AFP/Getty Images/Reuters via CNN Newsource
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia have completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free. That’s according to officials Thursday in Turkey, where the exchange took place. The trade followed years of secretive back-channel negotiations despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest point since the Cold War after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

