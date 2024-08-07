Reports: Taylor Swift concert terror plot foiled, men arrested
VIENNA, Austria (KVIA) -- Two men have been arrested, charged with planning attacks at Taylor Swift's upcoming concert dates in Vienna, Austria. That is according to reports by national media outlets.
Austrian law enforcement say one of the suspects had pledged allegiance to ISIS, reports say. They add that both men had been radicalized over the internet.
Reports say that bomb squad found "chemical substances" when they took one of the men into custody.