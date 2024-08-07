Skip to Content
US & World

Reports: Taylor Swift concert terror plot foiled, men arrested

File
By
New
Published 1:49 PM

VIENNA, Austria (KVIA) -- Two men have been arrested, charged with planning attacks at Taylor Swift's upcoming concert dates in Vienna, Austria. That is according to reports by national media outlets.

Austrian law enforcement say one of the suspects had pledged allegiance to ISIS, reports say. They add that both men had been radicalized over the internet.

Reports say that bomb squad found "chemical substances" when they took one of the men into custody.

Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content