Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners for 55th time since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 prisoners of war from each side Saturday, CNN is reporting.

This marks the latest swap between the two enemy nations, as Kyiv marked its third independence day while at war with Moscow.

The two sides have now held 55 prisoner exchanges since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, moderated by the United Arab Emirates.

The release of 230 captives brings the total number of prisoners exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788, according to the country's foreign ministry.

All Ukrainian prisoners were conscripts and included "those who were captured during those heroic defense of their homeland in the first months of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022."

The released prisoners include Ukrainian soldiers who participated in the heavy battles for Hostomel and Kyiv region, national guardsmen guarding the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as well as soldiers who defended Donetsk, Kherson, and Luhansk regions.