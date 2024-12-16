Shooting at Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, leaves multiple injured, police say

Originally Published: 16 DEC 24 12:41 ET

(CNN) — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police say.

The Madison Police Department said it was responding to the shooting at 10:57 a.m. Monday and urged people to avoid the area around the school.

“Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available,” police said in an incident report.

Police told CNN officers are working to clear the school, and have no one in custody.

Police announced various road closures and asked people to avoid the area.

Abundant Life Christian School is a K-12 school serving approximately 390 students, according to its website.

The school has a 28-acre campus and its website boasts “smaller class sizes” that cater to students from about 200 families in the Dane County area.

The school planned to close for Christmas Vacation after this week.

