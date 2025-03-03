Skip to Content
Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after Oval Office spat with Zelensky, White House official says

Published 5:50 PM

Originally Published: 03 MAR 25 19:31 ET

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is ordering military aid to Ukraine to be paused after his Friday Oval Office spat with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, a White House official told CNN.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the White House official said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

