Trump says tariffs on Mexico and Canada are ‘all set’

In remarks at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said the proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada would indeed be implemented.
"The tariffs you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," Trump said.
