Skip to Content
US & World

Trump says tariffs on Mexico and Canada are ‘all set’

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Mar. 3, 2025.
Leah Millis/Reuters
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Mar. 3, 2025.
By , ,
New
Published 2:22 PM

In remarks at the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said the proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada would indeed be implemented.

"The tariffs you know, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Mar. 3, 2025.Leah Millis/Reuters
Article Topic Follows: US & World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content