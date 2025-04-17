Suspect in custody following reported shooting at Florida State University, sources say

Originally Published: 17 APR 25 12:28 ET

Updated: 17 APR 25 13:00 ET

By Ryan Young, Isabel Rosales, Nick Valencia and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody following a reported shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Preliminary reports indicate there may be injuries involved, though the extent of those injuries in unclear, according to the sources.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” the university said in a post on X. “Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

A subsequent “emergency message” from FSU Alert said: Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.”

CNN has reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s office and the university.

Florida State University student Emily Palmer, 21, was near FSU’s student union when she was alerted to a “dangerous situation” on campus.

“I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on,” she told CNN from the safety of her student housing.

“I’m concerned about my friends,” she said. “I have friends in class right who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up.”

Richard Rind, the university’s director of transportation and parking, told CNN he was sheltered in place Thursday as emergency vehicles descended on campus.

“Many emergency vehicles on scene but can’t see much as we are locked down in a building across the street,” Rind told CNN, adding he heard shots and saw people running as the incident unfolded Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sara Smart and Holly Yan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.