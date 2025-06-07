Protests erupt over immigration raids in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California (ABC NEWS)-- Protests continued in Los Angeles Saturday over ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the city.

Hundreds of people, including children, were detained by ICE agents on Friday at the Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, the ACLU said.

Federal agents have raided multiple workplaces in the fashion district and other local areas, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

Another protest occurred Saturday in the city of Paramount.

There were reports of an immigration raid occurring at that location, but Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons later said during a news conference that agents were staging, not conducting a raid.

Video on Saturday showed Border Patrol agents posted up with many protesters across the street, yelling at them. Footage appears to show some smoke projectiles being deployed as well.

In a statement on social media, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said several arrests had been made for alleged assaults on federal agents.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said authorities are seeking to identify people who threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli said federal law enforcement operations would proceed as planned in Los Angeles County this weekend.

"I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution," he said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said its personnel responded to Paramount Boulevard where a large crowd was blocking the street.

"As deputies arrived, it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were in the area, and that members of the public were gathering to protest. The Sheriff's Department was not involved in any federal law enforcement operations or actions and responded solely for traffic and crowd control management," the sheriff's department said in a statement Saturday.

The sheriff's department said it does not participate in any civil immigration enforcement activities or mass deportation sweeps.

"We remind the public to exercise their right to protest peacefully, with respect for the safety of all community members. Our primary responsibility is to ensure public safety for all individuals present—both demonstrators, residents, and bystanders—by addressing potential safety concerns while supporting the safe and lawful expression of First Amendment rights," the sheriff's department said.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement Saturday, "The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling."

Large crowds first began gathering near the federal detention center in Downtown LA Friday protesting the immigration raids and leading to some reported clashes with authorities.

Lyons said that the "violent rioters will be held accountable" and vowed that ICE will continue to make arrests.

"What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling. As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement," Lyons said Saturday.

Mayor Karen Bass, meanwhile, condemned the ICE raids in a statement.

"As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this," Bass said.

Bass told KABC that neither she nor the Los Angeles Police Department were aware that the ICE raids were going to happen.

Some protesters could be seen throwing objects at vehicles and others tried to block vans from leaving on Friday, KABC reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly, warning protesters they risked being arrested if they remained in the area. LAPD officers were seen lining the streets near the federal building, KABC reported.

The LAPD said in a social media post late Friday that officers had reported a "small group of violent individuals" were throwing large pieces of concrete.

"Once again, an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared. You must leave the area. The use of less lethal munitions has been authorized by the Incident Commander," the LAPD said in the post.

The Department of Homeland Security said the targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles is "despicable."

"Mayor Bass, ICE is not responsible for 'sowing a sense of terror' the protestors YOU enabled are," DHS said.

-ABC News' Luke Barr and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.