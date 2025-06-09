700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles amid protests

By Jack Moore, Riley Hoffman, Kevin Shalvey, and Leah Sarnoff

Last Updated: June 9, 2025, 2:27 PM MDT









Tensions are escalating in Los Angeles as protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement grip the city, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement and setting vehicles on fire downtown.

President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guardsmen to "address the lawlessness," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. But California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the administration to rescind the deployment, saying Trump is trying "to manufacture a crisis" and that the president is "hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control."

700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles

Seven-hundred Marines in California have been ordered to assist in Los Angeles and they’re expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, a U.S. official confirmed.

The Marines are from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, whom U.S. Northern Command had said Sunday were on a "prepared to deploy status" if the Defense Department needed them.

Minutes before the Marines' deployment was confirmed, President Donald Trump was asked by ABC News if he planned on sending Marines to LA, and he said, "We’ll see what happens."

"I mean, I think we have it very well under control," Trump said. "I think it would have been a very bad situation. It was heading in the wrong direction. It's now heading in the right direction."

-ABC News' Luis Martinez and Karen Travers