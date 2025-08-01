Trump says he’s ordered nuclear submarines re-positioned after Russian official’s ‘highly provocative’ remarks

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be strategically positioned in response to what he said were aggressive remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

It was not immediately clear if Trump was referring to subs with nuclear weapon capabilities, or merely nuclear powered subs.

Medvedev on Thursday made reference to Russia’s Soviet-era automatic, retaliatory nuclear strike capabilities, after Trump told Medvedev to “watch his words.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

