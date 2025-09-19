Trump says he appreciates “the TikTok approval” after call with Xi

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Samantha Waldenberg

President Donald Trump said after his call with China’s leader Xi Jinping that he appreciates “the TikTok approval,” also noting that their call on Friday morning made progress on trade and ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social after the call, which began at 8 a.m. ET Friday.

“The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!” Trump added.

CNN has asked the White House whether a TikTok deal has been approved.

The leaders were expected to finalize a deal that would sell most of TikTok’s US assets to American investors after the US Congress passed a law earlier this year banning the app unless China ceded control of 80% of TikTok’s assets.

The president said that he would meet with Xi at the upcoming APEC summit, set for the end of October and that he’d go to China next year.

“I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time,” Trump said.