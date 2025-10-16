Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton indicted

Originally Published: 16 OCT 25 11:07 ET

Updated: 16 OCT 25 16:31 ET

By Katelyn Polantz, Kristen Holmes, Hannah Rabinowitz, Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser-turned-adversary, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland, according to two sources.

Bolton, who has been under investigation for alleged unlawful handling of classified information, becomes the third high-profile Trump political enemy to be indicted in less than a month.

He allegedly shared highly classified information with his wife and daughter over email, sources told CNN.

Sources previously told CNN that part of the Justice Department’s investigation centers around notes he was making to himself in an AOL email account — at times writing summaries of his activities like diary entries — when he was working for Trump.

FBI agents executed a search warrant on Bolton’s Maryland home and Washington, DC, office this summer. The agents seized multiple documents labeled “secret,” “confidential,” and “classified,” including some about weapons of mass destruction, according to court records.

