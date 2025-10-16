Trump says he will meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss war in Ukraine

Originally Published: 16 OCT 25 13:40 ET

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump said on social media Thursday that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, though he did not specify when that meeting may take place.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” the president added.

Pressed for more information after the conclusion of the call, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration would provide “more details as soon as we can.”

“This call literally just happened, so we will provide you with more details as soon as we can,” Leavitt told reporters.

