Wimbledon 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament is set to begin at Wimbledon on Monday. The defending champions are Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a championship at the French Open. Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the betting favorites. Past champions Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are still not 100% sure whether or not they will compete at the All England Club. Both are coming off operations. Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee at Roland Garros and needed surgery for that. He has been practicing at Wimbledon this week. Murray had surgery to remove a cyst on his spinal cord last week and is still trying to decide if he can play.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.