Atlanta City Council approves settlement of $2M for students pulled from car during 2020 protests

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta City Council has approved the payment of a settlement of $2 million to two college students who were shocked with Tasers and pulled from a car while they were stuck in downtown traffic caused by protests over George Floyd’s killing. The young lady and young man were students at historically Black colleges in Atlanta on May 30, 2020, when police confronted them. Video of the confrontation quickly circulated online adding to outrage in a city already roiled by protests. The settlement was approved Monday. The pair had filed a lawsuit in 2021 arguing police had no justification for the traffic stop.

