Former reporter settles part of her lawsuit over a police raid on a Kansas newspaper for $235,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former reporter for a weekly Kansas newspaper has agreed to accept $235,000 to settle part of her federal lawsuit over a police raid on the paper that made a small city the focus of a national debate over press freedoms. The settlement removed the former police chief in the small central Kansas community of Marion from the lawsuit filed by former Marion County Record reporter Deb Gruver. It does not apply to two other officials she sued over the raid. Gruver’s lawsuit is among five federal lawsuits over the raid on Aug. 11, 2023. The June 25 settlement became public after the newspaper filed an open records request.

