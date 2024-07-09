NATO allies commit to sending dozens of air defense systems to Ukraine, including four Patriots
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and an array of other NATO allies will send Ukraine dozens of air defense systems in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the war. That’s according to a new joint agreement that President Joe Biden announced Tuesday at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that air defense is still his country’s key request, and he repeatedly has asked for more Patriot systems.