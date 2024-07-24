Spain’s Supreme Court challenges constitutionality of amnesty for Catalan separatists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has challenged the constitutionality of an amnesty law pushed through by the government earlier this year to help Catalonia’s separatists. The Supreme Court cannot strike down the amnesty, but it has asked the nation’s Constitutional Court to weigh. Spain passed the amnesty law in March to help the separatists in legal trouble for their roles in a failed 2017 secession attempt by elected officials of the northeastern region. The Supreme Court believes that the amnesty violates the principle of equality before the law guaranteed in Spain’s constitution. The amnesty must be applied by judges on a case by case basis.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.