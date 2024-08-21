Russia’s former deputy defense minister detained on corruption charges loses an appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — A former Russian defense official has been ordered held in pretrial detention on corruption charges after a court rejected an appeal against his arrest. Former Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov was detained in Moscow last month pending an investigation and trial. He is part of several recent high-profile military arrests. State news agency Tass says Bulgakov is charged with large-scale embezzlement. He reportedly oversaw the creation of a system to supply low-quality food rations to Russian troops at inflated prices. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

