Former youth center resident testifies against worker accused of rape

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of a former youth detention center worker have heard from the man’s accuser, who described him as a “Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde” who raped her in a storage closet before handing out candy to other children. Sixty-two-year-old Victor Malavet faces 12 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against Natasha Maunsell, who was 15 and 16 when she was held at the Youth Detention Services Unit in Concord, New Hampshire, in 2001. Maunsell testified Tuesday that she was too scared to come forward back then. Malavet’s lawyers say she is making the allegations up to get money from the state.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.