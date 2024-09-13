Lil Wayne feels hurt after being passed over as Super Bowl halftime headliner. The snub ‘broke’ him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Wayne opened up for the first time about his devastation after not being selected as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headline performer in his hometown of New Orleans. The rap megastar publicly expressed his hurt feelings in an Instagram video post Friday, nearly a week after Los Angeles-based rapper Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner. He says being overlooked “broke” him, adding that “I’m just trying to put myself back together.” Over the years, Wayne has been vocal about his desire to perform during halftime of the NFL’s championship game. The festivities will be held at the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.