Heavy rain pounds northcentral Japan which is still recovering from deadly quake

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain has pounded Japan’s northcentral region of Noto which triggered landslides and swollen rivers to overflow, flooding homes and stranding some residents in the region still recovering from a deadly earthquake earlier this year. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of heavy rain across several cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, including the worst-hit Wajima where authorities said Saturday one person was missing. Up to 7.8 inches of rainfall is predicted in the region within the next 24 hours through Sunday noon. Officials said heavy rain also fell in nearby northern prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, threatening flooding and other damages.

