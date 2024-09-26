Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 start, even without his usual production

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about everyone seems to be concerned about Travis Kelce’s production except the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s because they are 3-0 heading to the Chargers this weekend, and the four-time All-Pro tight end remains a big reason why. Rather than piling up catches and yards, though, Kelce has become a de facto decoy on offense. And as he continues to demand double- and even triple-teams from defenses, wide receiver Rashee Rice and backup tight end Noah Gray have started to get open more. Rice had 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown last week in Atlanta as he continued his torrid start to the season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.