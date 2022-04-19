Multiple explosions hit schools in Kabul, police and witnesses say

By Ehsan Popalzai and Hannah Ritchie, CNN

Multiple explosions rocked schools in western Kabul on Tuesday, leaving an unknown number of casualties, according to police and witnesses.

The blasts took place in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, which is home to a large Shia Hazara community, a minority group previously targeted by extremists.

“Three different explosions at Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the 18th District have caused casualties to our Shia compatriots and we will share the details later,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the chief of Kabul police tweeted Tuesday.

Two witnesses CNN spoke with in Dasht-e-Barchi said the explosions targeted a high school and an education center in the area.

This is a developing story.

