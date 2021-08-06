Jailed former South African President Zuma admitted to hospital for medical observation

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By David McKenzie, CNN

Jailed former South African president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation, the country’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Friday in a statement.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalization,” the statement said, without providing further details to his condition.

“As former president, the healthcare needs of Mr Zuma require the involvement of the South African Medical Health Services. This has been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre,” the statement said.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence, after being found guilty of contempt of court in June.

The DCS added that according to the Constitution, “Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including at least exercise and the provision, at state expense, of adequate accommodation, nutrition, reading material and medical treatment.”

Zuma served as president from 2009 to 2018 and was once widely celebrated as a key figure in the country’s liberation movement. He spent 10 years in prison with anti-apartheid hero and former President Nelson Mandela.

But his nine years in power were marred with allegations of high-level corruption.

Zuma is accused of corruption involving three businessmen close to him — brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta — and allowing them to influence government policy, including the hiring and firing of ministers to align with the family’s business interests. The Guptas deny wrongdoing but left South Africa after Zuma was ousted from the presidency.

