Russia says it would welcome another presidential call with Biden over Ukraine

Russia would welcome another conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with journalists on Thursday.

The two presidents last spoke on December 31, the second time in a month that they had attempted to defuse the situation in Ukraine, where Russia has amassed 100,000 troops along the border.

“We also do not rule out another communication between the two presidents. We believe that in any case, such communication can only be welcomed, it is useful for both states,” Peskov said.

“We also do not exclude that after we manage to get acquainted with the [US response Russia’s requested security guarantees], the heads of state will consider it appropriate to contact each other and discuss.”

Peskov said such a meeting would only take place after Russia had had a chance to review the US written response to its requested security guarantees. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would not provide Moscow with a written response to their demands, when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

On Wednesday, Biden predicted Russia “will move in” to Ukraine, citing existential concerns by Putin, even as he acknowledged disunity within the NATO military alliance over how to respond to a “minor incursion.”

Peskov went on to say there had been some positive signs from the US and NATO, but said one of Moscow’s priorities still had not been addressed: Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

“The non-admission of Ukraine to NATO in the short term does not mean the rejection of Ukraine’s admission [to the alliance] in the medium term,” he said. “All that should be clarified.”

The Kremlin spokesman also reiterated that threats of sanctions against Russia were heard daily and said they did not help reduce tensions.

“We believe that they do not contribute in any way to defusing the tension that has now arisen in Europe,” he said. “Moreover, all these statements can contribute to the destabilization of the situation.”

Biden’s candid assessment on Wednesday laid bare the struggle the US faces in creating meaningful consequences and deterrents for Moscow, which remains closely intertwined economically with the United States’ top European partners.

The remark elicited near-immediate outcry in Kyiv, where officials have been meeting with Biden’s top diplomat. High-level attempts to clean-up the comment soon followed at the White House.

