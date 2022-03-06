Ratko Mladic Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Ratko Mladic, former leader of the Bosnian Serb army, sentenced to life in prison for genocide and other war crimes.
Personal
Birth date: March 12, 1942
Birth place: Kalnovik, Yugoslavia (now Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Birth name: Ratko Mladic
Father: Nedja Mladic
Mother: Stana Mladic
Marriage: Bosiljka Mladic
Children: Darko and Ana
Timeline
1965 – Graduates from a military academy and joins the Communist Party.
1992 – As a commander in the Bosnian Serb army, Mladic leads the siege of Sarajevo.
July 1995 – Mladic spearheads an attack on the town of Srebrenica. Approximately 8,000 Muslim men and boys are killed.
1995 – Mladic is indicted by the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and atrocities.
July 1996 – An international warrant is issued for his arrest.
1996-2001 – He takes refuge in Belgrade with the protection of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.
2001 – Mladic goes into hiding after Milosevic is arrested.
October 12, 2007 – Serbian officials offer one million euros for information leading to the capture of Mladic.
May 26, 2011 – Mladic is arrested in Serbia.
July 4, 2011 – Mladic refuses to enter a plea so the presiding judge enters not guilty pleas to all counts against him.
May 16, 2012 – Mladic’s trial begins. He’s charged with two counts of genocide, nine crimes against humanity and war crimes.
January 28, 2014 – He refuses to testify at the genocide trial of former Bosian Serb Leader Radovan Karadzic and denounces the ICTY court as “satanic.”
October 23, 2014 – The ICTY announces that the court will hear details about a mass grave investigators believe has ties to Mladic.
December 7, 2016 – During closing arguments, prosecutors recommend a life sentence for Mladic.
December 15, 2016 – Mladic’s trial is adjourned. Three UN judges begin deliberating on his fate. The process could take up to a year.
November 22, 2017 – Mladic is sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity.
March 22, 2018 – Appeals his conviction and sentence.
August 25-26, 2020 – Mladic’s appeal hearing takes place.
June 8, 2021 – A UN court upholds Mladic’s conviction and life sentence.
