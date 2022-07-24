Romano Prodi Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy.
Personal
Birth date: August 9, 1939
Birth place: Scandiano, Italy
Father: Mario Prodi
Mother: Enrica Prodi
Marriage: Flavia Franzoni Prodi (1969-present)
Children: Giorgio and Antonio
Education: Catholic University in Milan, Law, 1961; Studied at the London School of Economics
Other Facts
Has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Brown, and Stanford.
Member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Timeline
1963-1999 – Works at the University of Bologna.
1974-1978 – Chairman of the publishing house Società Editrice Il Mulino.
November 1978-March 1979 – Serves as Italy’s minister of industry.
1981 – Founds Nomisma, an economic research institute.
November 1982-October 1989 – Serves as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.
1993-1994 – Returns to position as president of the Institute for Industrial Reconstruction.
1996-1998 – Prime minister of Italy.
1999-2004 – President of the European Commission.
2006 – Again, elected prime minister of Italy.
January 2008 – Prodi loses a confidence vote in the Italian Senate and resigns.
February 2009 – Is named to a five-year professor-at-large position at Brown University.
October 9, 2012 – Is named the United Nations special envoy for the Sahel, an area of northern Africa between the Sahara Desert and the Sudanian savanna, which includes parts of 13 countries.
April 2013 – Runs for the Italian presidency and loses.
January 31, 2014 – Prodi completes his UN assignment as special envoy for the Sahel.
July 20, 2021 – The Washington Post reports that Prodi, along with hundreds of other politicians and government officials, was targeted by Pegasus spyware.
