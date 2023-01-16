6 people, including a baby, were killed in a ‘massacre’ that is likely gang-related, California sheriff’s office says

By Stella Chan, CNN

At least six people, including a mother and her 6-month-old baby, are dead after an “early morning massacre” Monday in the town of Goshen, California, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County deputies responded to a call of shots fired just after 3:30 a.m. local time Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, adding, “The reporting party thought an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard.”

Responding deputies found six victims total, including two who were in the street and one who was in the doorway of the home where the gunfire occurred, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters at the scene. The mother, who was 17, and the child were both shot in the head, he said, and among the victims was at least one man who was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

“We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Boudreaux said, saying investigators had yet to determine how they survived what he said was a “horrific massacre.”

The attack does not appear to be a random act of violence but may be linked to gang activity, the sheriff’s office said, noting it comes a week after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at the home.

Detectives are looking for at least two suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.