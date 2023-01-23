Suspect in custody after shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California, police say

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The office did not give more details on the incident after tweeting earlier Monday that law enforcement officials were responding to the shooting.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits,” the tweet said.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.