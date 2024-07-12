Chicago coffee shop aims to keep DNC attendees well caffeinated

By Lauren Victory

CHICAGO (WBBM) — With all the buzz about the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month, it might be easy to forget the small businesses standing to benefit, including a team making sure the delegates are caffeinated.

Be it a big dog like President Biden or a smaller Democratic fish, the Chicago French Press coffee cart will be standing by to crank out orders for anyone needing a pick-me-up at the DNC.

“We want everyone to feel like a VIP, to feel like the president,” said Kris Christian, CEO of the Chicago French Press.

Christian started her coffee roasting business online in 2017. She opened a physical location in the South Loop during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded to two other storefronts last year.

“I like to pour love into people’s drinks,” she said.

The love started brewing at McCormick Place as well, about six months ago. It’s why from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, she’ll be keeping some very important political folks caffeinated.

Chicago French Press is in charge of charging up the Democratic Party.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” Christian said. “But it’s also exciting just to be able to introduce something new and refreshing and to be that fuel for such an important part and time of the country.”

Food and beverage decisions for any conference at McCormick Place go through Kevin O’Brien.

“We know that they’ll be here in the morning, so coffee is absolutely going to be in play,” said O’Brien, McCormick Place vice president of hospitality operations.

He said such details typically come down to the last 30 days when finishing planning for events like the DNC. Limited information about the schedule of events is available, even to O’Brien when CBS News Chicago spoke to him. He said he’s spoken to other convention centers who have hosted previous DNCs to learn more about what it’s like.

O’Brien said he’s expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 conference-goers to come to McCormick Place. The coffee supplier has already crossed off his checklist, but a sweet opportunity awaits other entrepreneurs, such as a business diversity fair next week.

There will be opportunities to offer goods and services at the DNC and several other big events at McCormick Place, Wintrust Arena, and more.

“The number one benefit is the scale,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to give you large orders.”

Christian said she’s preparing to serve DNC attendees with at least 500 pounds of coffee beans, which can be used to brew about 20,000 cups of coffee.

