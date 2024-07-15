To-go cocktails in North Carolina: How does it work?

By DESTINEE PATTERSON

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — You can grab a cocktail to go.

The Covid-era exception allowed you to order alcoholic drinks for carryout or delivery. This week – Gov. Roy Cooper signed a law making it permanent, as part of the ABC Omnibus Bill.

So, how does it work?

The to-go drinks must be sealed, up to 24 ounces and sold with food.

“When food is delivered or take out, people will still have to present their ID, just they just as they currently do. And if it’s an Uber Eats or a Door Dash delivery person who’s delivering that order, they will have to check an ID, and will be responsible for that. Also, the alcohol that is taken out will have to be in a designated sealed container,” said Lynn Minges, the president and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Alcoholic drinks must be delivered to a person, not left on the front porch. Plus, if the drink is in a bag or box, it needs to clearly state that it contains alcohol.

The law also notes training requirements for delivery drivers.

“Prior to making any deliveries, each individual delivering alcoholic beverages pursuant to a delivery service permit shall successfully complete a course approved by the Commission related to the delivery of alcoholic beverages,” according to the law.

It goes on to restrict where and when the drinks can be delivered.

“A delivery service permittee shall deliver alcoholic beverages only within the time allowed for lawful sales and consumption in the jurisdiction where the delivery is located. No delivery shall be made to any jurisdiction within the State that has not authorized the sale of the purchased alcoholic beverages. A delivery service permittee shall not deliver alcoholic beverages to the premises of another licensed retailer or more than 50 miles from the retailer’s licensed premises,” according to the law.

Minges called the bill “an important measure” for businesses.

“It obviously adds to the incremental check and increases their profits as well,” she told WRAL News.

However, in this post-pandemic society, Todd Chriscoe, the operating partner at Mitch’s Tavern, has mixed feelings.

“That was a different time, different issues, different set of circumstances,” he said. “Someone who’s 21 buys a drink, takes it to go. Who are they handing it to once they’re outside? Are they getting behind the wheel in their car? What are we allowed to do? What is our insurance going to cover us for?”

Chriscoe says he expects it to take some time before customers can expect to start seeing to-go options offered again, as bar owners navigate the changes.

“If we can control it legally, I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” he said. “Change is inevitable, and change is good. We just need to watch what we’re doing.”

The law also changes several other liquor laws.

It allows the ABC store to sell gift cards and open on major holidays, like New Year’s Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

When you’re traveling, you can also buy drinks at the airport, once you have cleared TSA’s security checkpoints.

Beer and wine can also be sold at community college events.

