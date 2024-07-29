4-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet, police say



WSVN

By Samantha Sosa and Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a 4-year-old boy to the hospital after he came under fire in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 127th Court, near 16th Street, in the Tamiami area, Saturday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as officers cordoned off part of a street with crime scene tape.

According to investigators, at around 8:45 p.m. two adults were having an argument.

“One of the subjects presented a firearm and started firing rounds towards another person, at which point one of the rounds actually when in through a home and struck a child,” said MDPD Detective Luis J. Sierra.

Detectives said the boy was inside the residence on his iPad when he was hit.

Speaking with 7News through a translator, a neighbor said he heard gunfire.

“When I got closer to see what happened, police arrived, went inside and came out with a child who had been shot,” he said.

The young victim was seen on a stretcher with a bandage on his shoulder. He was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a family sitting on a stoop and speaking with officers, as area residents were seen standing nearby.

“This is a situation where someone had a firearm, was acting reckless and could have cost a child’s life,” said Sierra.

Police said said they’re searching for the people who were involved in the argument, who fled the scene after the shooting. They did not provide a description, and it remains unclear whether they fled on foot or by car. It is also unknown whether or not these people have any relation to the victim.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue their investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.